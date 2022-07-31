Fiserv, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.39. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

FISV opened at $105.68 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

