Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get Visa alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Visa

Shares of V opened at $212.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day moving average is $210.58. Visa has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $248.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 199,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in Visa by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.