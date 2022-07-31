FY2023 EPS Estimates for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Reduced by Analyst

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Central Japan Railway in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Central Japan Railway’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Shares of CJPRY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

