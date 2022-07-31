Oppenheimer Weighs in on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $51.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $8,482,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

