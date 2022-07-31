Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Twilio in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Maintains” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Twilio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $384.48.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after purchasing an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

