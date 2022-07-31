Oppenheimer Weighs in on Visa Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.91. Oppenheimer currently has a “Maintains” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.19.

Visa Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of V stock opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

