Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Issued By KeyCorp

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.65. KeyCorp currently has a “Maintains” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $11.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ FY2024 earnings at $13.05 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $159.10 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average of $208.06. The company has a market capitalization of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.