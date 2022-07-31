Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Centene stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $94.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Centene by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Centene by 8,192.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,060. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

