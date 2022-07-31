Jefferies Financial Group Comments on TE Connectivity Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for TE Connectivity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $133.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $107.12 and a one year high of $166.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average is $129.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after purchasing an additional 399,898 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $972,351,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

