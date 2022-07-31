FY2022 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Boosted by Wedbush (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $18.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.00. The consensus estimate for Century Communities’ current full-year earnings is $18.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.41 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $70.50 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Century Communities from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

NYSE:CCS opened at $51.17 on Friday. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 2.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Century Communities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Century Communities by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

