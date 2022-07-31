SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for BridgeBio Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BridgeBio Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 266.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 763,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after purchasing an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after buying an additional 104,508 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 172,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

