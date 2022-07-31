FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Lowered by Analyst

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.55. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.59 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Calix by 3,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Calix by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

