Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 105.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitrans Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

ETRN stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.40%.

ETRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 171,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 170,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

