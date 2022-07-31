FY2023 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $11.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.40. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $10.26 per share.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.25.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $310.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in Moody’s by 177.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

