FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Issued By DA Davidson

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

IEA has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEA opened at $14.12 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

