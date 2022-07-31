Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Down 5.7%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 3,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 683,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.55 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.27% and a negative return on equity of 273.73%. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 131,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

