Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $38.43

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.43, but opened at $39.77. Atlanticus shares last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 320 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $572.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.12). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Atlanticus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

