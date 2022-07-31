DA Davidson Comments on HomeStreet, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.60. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HomeStreet’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HomeStreet to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

HomeStreet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of HMST stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $697.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $789,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,913,660. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

