IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 26th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $10.69 on Friday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Calvin W. Roberts bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

