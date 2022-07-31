Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IVERIC bio in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.
Shares of ISEE opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34.
In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,755,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $25,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $23,976,000.
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
