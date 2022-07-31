Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for IVERIC bio in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of ISEE opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24. IVERIC bio has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $19.34.

In other IVERIC bio news, Director Calvin W. Roberts acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $312,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Calvin W. Roberts purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,880,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $40,755,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $29,113,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $25,080,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth $23,976,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

