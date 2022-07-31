Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 262,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 127,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Magnum Goldcorp Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 million and a P/E ratio of -8.33.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

