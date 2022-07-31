Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28. 651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 214.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 46,538 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander México, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

