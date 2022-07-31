Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading 4.3% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. 182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 60,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Universal Logistics to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Universal Logistics Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $794.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.90. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $523.86 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 72,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 498,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 47.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Articles

