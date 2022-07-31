TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Price Up 6.6%

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.42 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 3,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 807,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

TPI Composites Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $613.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Further Reading

