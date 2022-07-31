Exxon Mobil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 214,025 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 153,294 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 229,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 13,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 20,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $96.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $408.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.34. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.82. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.