DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded DallasNews from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:DALN opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 million, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.64. DallasNews has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DALN. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DallasNews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,997,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews during the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in DallasNews by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

