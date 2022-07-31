Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,041 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 493,513 shares.The stock last traded at 3.24 and had previously closed at 3.36.

INTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.32 to $3.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Inter & Co. Inc. Class A Common Shares in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock.

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares. The Company’s super app offers financial and non-financial services. It provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services. Inter&Co is based in BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil.

