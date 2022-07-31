Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 185,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,280,649 shares.The stock last traded at $39.56 and had previously closed at $38.84.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

