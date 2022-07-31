Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to C$200.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$311.00 to C$302.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.57.

Cargojet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.67.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

