Jefferies Financial Group Increases BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 960

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 950 ($11.45) to GBX 960 ($11.57) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 870 ($10.48) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.73) to GBX 735 ($8.86) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.07) to GBX 860 ($10.36) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $856.25.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

BAE Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

BAESY stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

BAE Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.