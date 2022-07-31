H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Trading Up 7.4%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) was up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.63 and last traded at $35.51. Approximately 808 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 223,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Up 8.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 20,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $685,235.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,463.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

