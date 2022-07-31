JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Target Price to €4.70

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.00 ($5.10) to €4.70 ($4.80) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Performance

ATVDY stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $4.53.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

