Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APYRF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.09.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.