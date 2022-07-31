Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

Shares of BRLGF stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08.

Get Dominion Lending Centres alerts:

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and data connectivity services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Core Business Operations and Non-Core Business Asset Management. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 207 franchisees. The company was formerly known as Founders Advantage Capital Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.