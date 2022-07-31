Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Desjardins

Dominion Lending Centres (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
Shares of BRLGF stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Dominion Lending Centres has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $3.08.
Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile
