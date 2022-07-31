Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

