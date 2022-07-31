Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $20.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13.
About Chugai Pharmaceutical
