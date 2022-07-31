Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Price Target Raised to €30.00

Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from €27.00 ($27.55) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Barco Price Performance
Shares of BCNAF opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.35. Barco has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $25.80.
Barco Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barco (BCNAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.