Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Lowered to C$287.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$302.00 to C$287.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cargojet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.57.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of CGJTF opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.67.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

