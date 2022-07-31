Traders Buy High Volume of Caterpillar Call Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 62,272 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 162% compared to the average volume of 23,812 call options.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 5.5 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $198.25 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $167.08 and a 1-year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Read More

