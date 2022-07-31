Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RCL opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

