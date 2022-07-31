Investors Purchase Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Call Options (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 178,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average volume of 127,794 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

