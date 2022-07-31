Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $530.00 at Susquehanna

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $520.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “maintains” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.64.

NOC stock opened at $478.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.34. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

