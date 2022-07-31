Cowen Increases ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $170.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

ExlService Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $168.37 on Friday. ExlService has a 52 week low of $108.78 and a 52 week high of $171.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $57,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

