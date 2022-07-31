Susquehanna Lowers Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $84.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “maintains” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXT. Bank of America restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.43.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.53. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.11 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Textron by 41.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Textron by 106.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 636,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 37,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

