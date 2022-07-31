Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $117.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.