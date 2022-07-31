Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Raised to $117.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.33.
Wingstop Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $126.18 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Wingstop by 20.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
