OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $53.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

OMF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.12. OneMain has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.71.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,064,890.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

