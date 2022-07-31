First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Receives $22.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

FWRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $27,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 7.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRG opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $173.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

