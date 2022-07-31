Head-To-Head Comparison: Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) versus Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) and Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Velocity Acquisition alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velocity Acquisition N/A -123.33% 5.09% Revolve Group 10.06% 33.24% 20.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Velocity Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolve Group 1 2 16 0 2.79

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Revolve Group has a consensus price target of $58.72, suggesting a potential upside of 107.35%. Given Revolve Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Revolve Group is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velocity Acquisition and Revolve Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A $10.20 million N/A N/A Revolve Group $891.39 million 2.33 $99.84 million $1.33 21.29

Revolve Group has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Velocity Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolve Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Revolve Group beats Velocity Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Velocity Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands. It also provides various luxury brands. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.