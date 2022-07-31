SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$29.95 Average PT from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$29.95.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$30.50 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$21.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$18.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 6.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

