Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 13,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 249,336 shares.The stock last traded at $138.80 and had previously closed at $136.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIRE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Encore Wire Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $5.57. The business had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.08 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Institutional Trading of Encore Wire

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 335,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

