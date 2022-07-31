Head-To-Head Survey: Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) vs. Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks -51.34% N/A -50.39% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and Proxim Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 1 2 0 2.67 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airspan Networks presently has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 163.27%. Given Airspan Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Proxim Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks $177.28 million 1.19 -$71.91 million ($16.64) -0.18 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Proxim Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Airspan Networks beats Proxim Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks



Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Proxim Wireless



Proxim Wireless Corporation provides Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance, and backhaul applications. It offers wireless broadband and backhaul products, wireless LAN access products, and network controllers. The company's products have applications in transportation, video surveillance, mobility, Wi-Fi offload, backhaul, wireless broadband/ISP, government, carrier Wi-Fi, retail Wi-Fi, and enterprises WLAN. Its broadband wireless equipment is used by enterprises, service providers, carriers, government entities, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, municipalities and other organizations that need high-performance, secure, and scalable broadband wireless solutions. The company serves customers through online retailers, a network of distributors, value-added resellers, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers in North America, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. As of July 31, 2018, Proxim Wireless Corporation operates as a subsidiary of SRA Holdings, Inc.

